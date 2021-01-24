Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Mcap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over 1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest gainer
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.

Mcap of 4 of top-10 valued firms jumps over 1.15 lakh crore; RIL biggest gainer

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST PTI

  • Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31%

NEW DELHI : Four of the top 10 valued firms added a total 1,15,758.53 crore to their combined market valuation last week, helped by Reliance Industries which added 71,033.44 crore to its market cap. The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.

Four of the top 10 valued firms added a total 1,15,758.53 crore to their combined market valuation last week, helped by Reliance Industries which added 71,033.44 crore to its market cap. The BSE benchmark scaled the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31 per cent. Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered cumulative loss of 48,941.18 crore in their valuations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 156.13 points or 0.31 per cent. Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance witnessed a rally in their market valuation. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel suffered cumulative loss of 48,941.18 crore in their valuations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped 71,033.44 crore to reach 12,99,363.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer. The market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed 26,191.64 crore to 12,39,562.76 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited gained 13,357.22 crore to 5,65,949.36 crore. Bajaj Finance added 5,176.23 crore to take its valuation to 2,99,332.25 crore. In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation declined 13,993.5 crore to 3,14,703.83 crore and that of HDFC Bank tanked 12,502.38 crore to 7,95,112.89 crore.

HDFC's mcap dipped 7,677.82 crore to 4,66,123.79 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 6,416.75 crore to 3,62,665.26 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank fell by 6,370.02 crore to 3,68,375.92 crore and that of Infosys by 1,980.71 crore to 5,70,976.45 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited continued to rule the list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance Limited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.