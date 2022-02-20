OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms adds 86,000 cr; TCS biggest gainer
Five of the 10 most valued firms together added 85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by 36,694.59 crore to reach 14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed 32,014.47 crore to stand at 16,39,872.16 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed 12,781.78 crore to 5,43,225.5 crore.

Besides, HDFC added 2,703.68 crore, taking its valuation to 4,42,162.93 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at 4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of 1,518.04 crore.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank slipped by 3,399.6 crore to 8,38,529.6 crore and that of Infosys went down by 5,845.84 crore to 7,17,944.43 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank diminished by 28,779.7 crore to 5,20,654.76 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by 12,360.59 crore to 4,60,019.1 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation stood at 3,91,416.78 crore, a decline of 961.11 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. 

