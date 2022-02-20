M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms adds 86,000 cr; TCS biggest gainer

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Five of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by ₹36,694.59 crore to reach ₹14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed ₹32,014.47 crore to stand at ₹16,39,872.16 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed ₹12,781.78 crore to ₹5,43,225.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Five of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by ₹36,694.59 crore to reach ₹14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed ₹32,014.47 crore to stand at ₹16,39,872.16 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed ₹12,781.78 crore to ₹5,43,225.5 crore.

Besides, HDFC added ₹2,703.68 crore, taking its valuation to ₹4,42,162.93 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at ₹4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of ₹1,518.04 crore. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Besides, HDFC added ₹2,703.68 crore, taking its valuation to ₹4,42,162.93 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at ₹4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of ₹1,518.04 crore. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank slipped by ₹3,399.6 crore to ₹8,38,529.6 crore and that of Infosys went down by ₹5,845.84 crore to ₹7,17,944.43 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The valuation of ICICI Bank diminished by ₹28,779.7 crore to ₹5,20,654.76 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by ₹12,360.59 crore to ₹4,60,019.1 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}