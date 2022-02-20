Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms adds 86,000 cr; TCS biggest gainer

M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms adds 86,000 cr; TCS biggest gainer

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer in the market
1 min read . 10:55 AM IST PTI

  • The market valuation of TCS jumped by 36,694.59 crore to reach 14,03,716.02 crore
  • On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank slipped by 3,399.6 crore to 8,38,529.6 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Five of the 10 most valued firms together added 85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by 36,694.59 crore to reach 14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed 32,014.47 crore to stand at 16,39,872.16 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed 12,781.78 crore to 5,43,225.5 crore.

Five of the 10 most valued firms together added 85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by 36,694.59 crore to reach 14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed 32,014.47 crore to stand at 16,39,872.16 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed 12,781.78 crore to 5,43,225.5 crore.

Besides, HDFC added 2,703.68 crore, taking its valuation to 4,42,162.93 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at 4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of 1,518.04 crore.

Besides, HDFC added 2,703.68 crore, taking its valuation to 4,42,162.93 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at 4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of 1,518.04 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank slipped by 3,399.6 crore to 8,38,529.6 crore and that of Infosys went down by 5,845.84 crore to 7,17,944.43 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank diminished by 28,779.7 crore to 5,20,654.76 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by 12,360.59 crore to 4,60,019.1 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation stood at 3,91,416.78 crore, a decline of 961.11 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!