M-cap of 5 of top-10 most-valued firms adds ₹86,000 cr; TCS biggest gainer
1 min read.10:55 AM ISTPTI
The market valuation of TCS jumped by ₹36,694.59 crore to reach ₹14,03,716.02 crore
On the other hand, the market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank slipped by ₹3,399.6 crore to ₹8,38,529.6 crore
Five of the 10 most valued firms together added ₹85,712.56 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. The market valuation of TCS jumped by ₹36,694.59 crore to reach ₹14,03,716.02 crore, while that of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed ₹32,014.47 crore to stand at ₹16,39,872.16 crore. Hindustan Unilever's valuation zoomed ₹12,781.78 crore to ₹5,43,225.5 crore.
Besides, HDFC added ₹2,703.68 crore, taking its valuation to ₹4,42,162.93 crore. The valuation of Bajaj Finance stood at ₹4,24,456.6 crore, a rise of ₹1,518.04 crore.