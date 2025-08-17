Mcap of 5 of top 10 most valued firms surge by ₹60,676 crore; SBI, HDFC Bank biggest gainers.

The combined market capitalisation of five of the country’s top-10 most valued companies rose by ₹60,675.94 crore last week, with State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank leading the gains, supported by an overall positive sentiment in equities.

In the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex advanced 739.87 points (0.92%), while the Nifty gained 268 points (1.10%).

Top 10 gainers and losers Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, and Infosys recorded an increase in valuation. In contrast, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance saw their market capitalisation decline.

SBI’s valuation jumped the most, rising by ₹20,445.82 crore to ₹7,63,095.16 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, which added ₹14,083.51 crore to reach ₹15,28,387.09 crore. Infosys gained ₹9,887.17 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,01,310.19 crore. Bharti Airtel’s mcap climbed ₹8,410.6 crore to ₹10,68,260.92 crore, while Reliance Industries increased ₹7,848.84 crore to ₹18,59,023.43 crore.

On the other hand, LIC’s valuation fell the most by ₹15,306.5 crore to ₹5,61,881.17 crore. Bajaj Finance shed ₹9,601.08 crore to ₹5,35,547.44 crore, ICICI Bank dropped ₹6,513.34 crore to ₹10,18,982.35 crore, TCS slipped ₹4,558.79 crore to ₹10,93,349.87 crore, and Hindustan Unilever dipped ₹3,630.12 crore to ₹5,83,391.76 crore.

Despite the mixed trend, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance.

