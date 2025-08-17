Subscribe

Mcap of 5 of top 10 most valued firms surge by ₹60,676 crore; SBI, HDFC Bank biggest gainers

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Aug 2025, 12:39 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of five of the country’s top-10 most valued companies rose by 60,675.94 crore last week, with State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank leading the gains, supported by an overall positive sentiment in equities.

In the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex advanced 739.87 points (0.92%), while the Nifty gained 268 points (1.10%).

Top 10 gainers and losers

Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, and Infosys recorded an increase in valuation. In contrast, TCS, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance saw their market capitalisation decline.

SBI’s valuation jumped the most, rising by 20,445.82 crore to 7,63,095.16 crore, followed by HDFC Bank, which added 14,083.51 crore to reach 15,28,387.09 crore. Infosys gained 9,887.17 crore, taking its valuation to 6,01,310.19 crore. Bharti Airtel’s mcap climbed 8,410.6 crore to 10,68,260.92 crore, while Reliance Industries increased 7,848.84 crore to 18,59,023.43 crore.

On the other hand, LIC’s valuation fell the most by 15,306.5 crore to 5,61,881.17 crore. Bajaj Finance shed 9,601.08 crore to 5,35,547.44 crore, ICICI Bank dropped 6,513.34 crore to 10,18,982.35 crore, TCS slipped 4,558.79 crore to 10,93,349.87 crore, and Hindustan Unilever dipped 3,630.12 crore to 5,83,391.76 crore.

Despite the mixed trend, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Indian Stock MarketMcapMarket Capitalisation
