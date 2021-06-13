OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >M-cap of 5 of top-10 valued firms jump over 1 lakh cr; TCS, Infosys top gainers

New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued companies together added 1,01,389.44 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys grabbing the limelight.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed erosion in their market valuation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped by 47,551.31 crore to reach 12,10,218.64 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies.

Infosys added 26,227.28 crore to take its valuation to 6,16,479.55 crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries gained 14,200.35 crore to 14,02,918.76 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by 7,560.02 crore to 3,69,327.31 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited went higher by 5,850.48 crore to 5,56,041.95 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation declined by 10,968.39 crore to 4,61,972.21 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped 8,249.47 crore to 8,20,091.77 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation diminished by 4,927.52 crore to 4,40,035.66 crore and that of State Bank of India witnessed an erosion of 3,614.47 crore to 3,83,356.69 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped 2,924.02 crore to 3,55,927.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 374.71 points or 0.71 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout