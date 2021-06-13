The valuation of TCS jumped by ₹47,551.31 crore to reach ₹12,10,218.64 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies

New Delhi: Five of the 10 most valued companies together added ₹1,01,389.44 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys grabbing the limelight.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped by ₹47,551.31 crore to reach ₹12,10,218.64 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies.

Infosys added ₹26,227.28 crore to take its valuation to ₹6,16,479.55 crore.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries gained ₹14,200.35 crore to ₹14,02,918.76 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by ₹7,560.02 crore to ₹3,69,327.31 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited went higher by ₹5,850.48 crore to ₹5,56,041.95 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation declined by ₹10,968.39 crore to ₹4,61,972.21 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped ₹8,249.47 crore to ₹8,20,091.77 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped ₹2,924.02 crore to ₹3,55,927.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 374.71 points or 0.71 per cent.

