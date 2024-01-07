MCap of 6 leading firms in top 10 sees ₹57,408 crore dip; TCS, HDFC Bank worst hit
Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever.
The collective market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valued companies witnessed a decline of ₹57,408.22 crore, till January 5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the hardest hit, aligning with subdued trends in the equity market.
