 MCap of 6 leading firms in top 10 sees ₹57,408 crore dip; TCS, HDFC Bank worst hit | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MCap of 6 leading firms in top 10 sees 57,408 crore dip; TCS, HDFC Bank worst hit
Back Back

MCap of 6 leading firms in top 10 sees ₹57,408 crore dip; TCS, HDFC Bank worst hit

 Livemint

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever.

Despite reaching an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1, the BSE benchmark recorded a decline of 214.11 points, or 0.29 percent. (Mint)Premium
Despite reaching an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1, the BSE benchmark recorded a decline of 214.11 points, or 0.29 percent. (Mint)

The collective market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valued companies witnessed a decline of 57,408.22 crore, till January 5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the hardest hit, aligning with subdued trends in the equity market.

Despite reaching an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1, the BSE benchmark recorded a decline of 214.11 points, or 0.29 per cent.

Also Read | Over 45 BSE small-cap stocks surge between 15-50% even as market ends week flat

Among the top-10 firms, TCS experienced the most significant drop in market valuation, falling by 20,929.77 crore to 13,67,661.93 crore. HDFC Bank's market capitalization decreased by 20,536.48 crore to 12,77,435.56 crore. Hindustan Unilever witnessed a dip of 10,114.99 crore, reaching 6,15,663.40 crore.

Also Read | How will HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and others perform in 2024? 5 key trends that will determine banks' performance

Infosys observed a decrease of 4,129.69 crore in market capitalization, settling at 6,36,222.11 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation dropped by 1,608.05 crore to 6,97,357.42 crore. The market capitalization of State Bank of India decreased by 89.24 crore to 5,72,826.22 crore.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Q3 Update: Gross advances rise 62.4% to 24.69 lakh crore; deposits up 27.7% YoY

On a positive note, Reliance Industries saw a surge of 14,816.85 crore, reaching 17,63,644.77 crore. ITC added 14,409.32 crore, bringing its valuation to 5,91,219.09 crore. Bharti Airtel's market valuation increased by 8,200.55 crore, reaching 5,88,846.09 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) experienced a rise of 7,020.75 crore, reaching 5,34,082.81 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and LIC.

(With Inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App