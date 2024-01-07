The collective market capitalization of six out of the top 10 most valued companies witnessed a decline of ₹57,408.22 crore, till January 5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the hardest hit, aligning with subdued trends in the equity market.

Despite reaching an all-time high of 72,561.91 on January 1, the BSE benchmark recorded a decline of 214.11 points, or 0.29 per cent.

Among the top-10 firms, TCS experienced the most significant drop in market valuation, falling by ₹20,929.77 crore to ₹13,67,661.93 crore. HDFC Bank's market capitalization decreased by ₹20,536.48 crore to ₹12,77,435.56 crore. Hindustan Unilever witnessed a dip of ₹10,114.99 crore, reaching ₹6,15,663.40 crore.

Infosys observed a decrease of ₹4,129.69 crore in market capitalization, settling at ₹6,36,222.11 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation dropped by ₹1,608.05 crore to ₹6,97,357.42 crore. The market capitalization of State Bank of India decreased by ₹89.24 crore to ₹5,72,826.22 crore.

On a positive note, Reliance Industries saw a surge of ₹14,816.85 crore, reaching ₹17,63,644.77 crore. ITC added ₹14,409.32 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹5,91,219.09 crore. Bharti Airtel's market valuation increased by ₹8,200.55 crore, reaching ₹5,88,846.09 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) experienced a rise of ₹7,020.75 crore, reaching ₹5,34,082.81 crore.

Reliance Industries maintained its position as the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and LIC.

