Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by ₹1.73 lakh crore; HDFC, LIC major laggards
HDFC Bank experienced the most significant setback, with its market valuation plunging by ₹60,678.26 crore to ₹10,93,026.58 crore. Similarly, LIC witnessed a notable decline of ₹43,168.1 crore, bringing its valuation down to ₹5,76,049.17 crore.
Last week saw a collective decline in the market valuation of six out of the top-10 most valued companies, amounting to a substantial ₹1,73,097.59 crore. This trend was largely influenced by weak equities, as indicated by the BSE benchmark plummeting by 1,213.68 points or 1.64 percent during the same period.
