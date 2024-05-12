Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by 1.73 lakh crore; HDFC, LIC major laggards

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by ₹1.73 lakh crore; HDFC, LIC major laggards

Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Mcap of 6 out of 10 most-valued firm declines

Last week saw a collective decline in the market valuation of six out of the top-10 most valued companies, amounting to a substantial 1,73,097.59 crore. This trend was largely influenced by weak equities, as indicated by the BSE benchmark plummeting by 1,213.68 points or 1.64 percent during the same period.

HDFC Bank experienced the most significant setback, with its market valuation plunging by 60,678.26 crore to 10,93,026.58 crore. Similarly, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) witnessed a notable decline of 43,168.1 crore, bringing its valuation down to 5,76,049.17 crore.

Also read: Week Ahead: Inflation data, Q4 Results, FII activity, global cues among key market triggers this week

Reliance Industries also faced a considerable erosion of 36,094.96 crore, resulting in its market valuation dropping to 19,04,643.44 crore. Additionally, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw declines of 17,567.94 crore and 11,780.49 crore respectively, while ITC's valuation dipped by 3,807.84 crore.

Despite the overall downturn, there were exceptions such as Hindustan Unilever, whose market valuation increased by 33,270.22 crore. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a rise of 20,442.2 crore in its valuation, and Bharti Airtel rallied by 14,653.98 crore. Infosys also witnessed a modest increase of 3,611.26 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

