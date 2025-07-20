Subscribe

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms falls by ₹94,433 crore; TCS, Reliance biggest laggards

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms slumps 94,433 cr; TCS, Reliance biggest laggards

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published20 Jul 2025, 11:47 AM IST
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms falls by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,433 crore; TCS, Reliance biggest laggards.
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms falls by ₹94,433 crore; TCS, Reliance biggest laggards.

The combined market capitalisation of six out of the ten most valued Indian companies dropped by 94,433.12 crore last week, reflecting the overall bearish sentiment in the equity markets.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries were the hardest hit as the BSE benchmark index fell by 742.74 points, or 0.90%.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever all saw a decline in their market valuations. TCS recorded the steepest fall, with a drop of 27,334.65 crore, bringing its market value to 11,54,115.65 crore.

Biggest gainers and losers

Reliance Industries’ valuation shrank by 24,358.45 crore to 19,98,543.22 crore, while HDFC Bank’s mcap fell by 20,051.59 crore to 15,00,917.42 crore.

Bharti Airtel lost 11,888.89 crore in market value, settling at 10,83,998.73 crore. Hindustan Unilever and Infosys saw their valuations fall by 7,330.72 crore and 3,468.82 crore, respectively.

In contrast, four firms posted gains. State Bank of India led the gainers with an increase of 13,208.44 crore, reaching a market cap of 7,34,763.97 crore. Bajaj Finance rose by 5,282.15 crore, ICICI Bank added 3,095 crore, and LIC's valuation went up by 506 crore.

Among the top-10 most valued companies, Reliance Industries remained the leader, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

