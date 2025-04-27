Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms soars by ₹1.18 lakh crore; TCS biggest gainer

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Apr 2025, 12:07 PM IST
The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valued companies surged by 1,18,626.24 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the gains.

During the week, the BSE Sensex rose by 659.33 points or 0.83%, while the NSE Nifty added 187.7 points or 0.78%.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC registered growth in their valuations, whereas Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever saw declines.

TCS recorded the highest increase in market value, adding 53,692.42 crore to reach 12,47,281.40 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation rose by 34,507.55 crore to 17,59,276.14 crore.

Infosys saw its market cap jump by 24,919.58 crore to 6,14,766.06 crore, while HDFC Bank's valuation grew by 2,907.85 crore to 14,61,842.17 crore.

State Bank of India's market cap climbed 1,472.57 crore to 7,12,854.03 crore, and ITC's rose by 1,126.27 crore to 5,35,792.04 crore.

On the downside, Bharti Airtel’s valuation dropped by 41,967.5 crore to 10,35,274.24 crore, and Hindustan Unilever’s fell by 10,114.99 crore to 5,47,830.70 crore.

Bajaj Finance’s market cap declined by 1,863.83 crore to 5,66,197.30 crore, while ICICI Bank’s dipped by 1,130.07 crore to 10,00,818.79 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:27 Apr 2025, 12:07 PM IST
