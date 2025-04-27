Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms soars by ₹1.18 lakh crore; TCS biggest gainer.

The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valued companies surged by ₹1,18,626.24 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the gains.

Advertisement

During the week, the BSE Sensex rose by 659.33 points or 0.83%, while the NSE Nifty added 187.7 points or 0.78%.

TCS recorded the highest increase in market value, adding ₹53,692.42 crore to reach ₹12,47,281.40 crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation rose by ₹34,507.55 crore to ₹17,59,276.14 crore.

Infosys saw its market cap jump by ₹24,919.58 crore to ₹6,14,766.06 crore, while HDFC Bank's valuation grew by ₹2,907.85 crore to ₹14,61,842.17 crore.

State Bank of India's market cap climbed ₹1,472.57 crore to ₹7,12,854.03 crore, and ITC's rose by ₹1,126.27 crore to ₹5,35,792.04 crore.

Advertisement

On the downside, Bharti Airtel’s valuation dropped by ₹41,967.5 crore to ₹10,35,274.24 crore, and Hindustan Unilever’s fell by ₹10,114.99 crore to ₹5,47,830.70 crore.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Bajaj Finance’s market cap declined by ₹1,863.83 crore to ₹5,66,197.30 crore, while ICICI Bank’s dipped by ₹1,130.07 crore to ₹10,00,818.79 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)