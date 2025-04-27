Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms soars by ₹1.18 lakh crore; TCS biggest gainer.

The combined market capitalization of six of the top 10 most valued companies surged by ₹1,18,626.24 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the gains.
During the week, the BSE Sensex rose by 659.33 points or 0.83%, while the NSE Nifty added 187.7 points or 0.78%.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, State Bank of India, Infosys, and ITC registered growth in their valuations, whereas Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever saw declines.
TCS recorded the highest increase in market value, adding ₹53,692.42 crore to reach ₹12,47,281.40 crore.
Reliance Industries' valuation rose by ₹34,507.55 crore to ₹17,59,276.14 crore.
Infosys saw its market cap jump by ₹24,919.58 crore to ₹6,14,766.06 crore, while HDFC Bank's valuation grew by ₹2,907.85 crore to ₹14,61,842.17 crore.
State Bank of India's market cap climbed ₹1,472.57 crore to ₹7,12,854.03 crore, and ITC's rose by ₹1,126.27 crore to ₹5,35,792.04 crore.
On the downside, Bharti Airtel’s valuation dropped by ₹41,967.5 crore to ₹10,35,274.24 crore, and Hindustan Unilever’s fell by ₹10,114.99 crore to ₹5,47,830.70 crore.
Bajaj Finance’s market cap declined by ₹1,863.83 crore to ₹5,66,197.30 crore, while ICICI Bank’s dipped by ₹1,130.07 crore to ₹10,00,818.79 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.
(With inputs from PTI)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.