The combined market capitalization of six out of the ten most valuable companies surged by ₹1,18,151.75 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the top gainers, aligning with the positive trend in equities.

During the week, the BSE benchmark rose by 354.23 points (0.45%), while the Nifty gained 77.8 points (0.33%).

Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance saw an increase in their market valuation. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC experienced a combined decline of ₹1.15 lakh crore in their valuations.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalization soared by ₹32,639.98 crore to ₹13,25,090.58 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by ₹31,003.44 crore, reaching ₹9,56,205.34 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market cap surged by ₹29,032.08 crore to ₹5,24,312.82 crore, and Infosys saw an increase of ₹21,114.32 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹7,90,074.08 crore.

Reliance Industries added ₹2,977.12 crore to reach ₹17,14,348.66 crore, while ICICI Bank's market cap grew by ₹1,384.81 crore to ₹8,87,632.56 crore.

Conversely, ITC's valuation plummeted by ₹39,474.45 crore to ₹5,39,129.60 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's market cap declined by ₹33,704.89 crore to ₹5,55,361.14 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation dropped by ₹25,926.02 crore to ₹6,57,789.12 crore, and TCS saw a decrease of ₹16,064.31 crore, bringing its market cap to ₹14,57,854.09 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Bajaj Finance.