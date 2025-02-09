Mint Market

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most-valued firms surges ₹1.18 lakh crore; HDFC Bank, Airtel biggest gainers

Published9 Feb 2025, 12:31 PM IST
The combined market capitalization of six out of the ten most valuable companies surged by 1,18,151.75 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the top gainers, aligning with the positive trend in equities.

During the week, the BSE benchmark rose by 354.23 points (0.45%), while the Nifty gained 77.8 points (0.33%).

Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance saw an increase in their market valuation. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC experienced a combined decline of 1.15 lakh crore in their valuations.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalization soared by 32,639.98 crore to 13,25,090.58 crore, while Bharti Airtel's valuation increased by 31,003.44 crore, reaching 9,56,205.34 crore.

Bajaj Finance's market cap surged by 29,032.08 crore to 5,24,312.82 crore, and Infosys saw an increase of 21,114.32 crore, bringing its valuation to 7,90,074.08 crore.

Reliance Industries added 2,977.12 crore to reach 17,14,348.66 crore, while ICICI Bank's market cap grew by 1,384.81 crore to 8,87,632.56 crore.

Conversely, ITC's valuation plummeted by 39,474.45 crore to 5,39,129.60 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's market cap declined by 33,704.89 crore to 5,55,361.14 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation dropped by 25,926.02 crore to 6,57,789.12 crore, and TCS saw a decrease of 16,064.31 crore, bringing its market cap to 14,57,854.09 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Bajaj Finance.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 12:31 PM IST
