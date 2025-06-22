Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1.62 lakh crore; Airtel, RIL biggest gainers

The combined market capitalisation of six out of the ten most-valued companies rose by ₹1,62,288.06 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries leading the gains, reflecting a broadly positive sentiment in the equity market.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index advanced by 1,289.57 points, or 1.58%.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation surged by ₹54,055.96 crore to ₹11,04,469.29 crore, while Reliance Industries saw an increase of ₹50,070.14 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹19,82,033.60 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rose by ₹38,503.91 crore to ₹15,07,281.79 crore, Infosys added ₹8,433.06 crore reaching ₹6,73,751.09 crore, ICICI Bank grew by ₹8,012.13 crore to ₹10,18,387.76 crore, and SBI added ₹3,212.86 crore to reach ₹7,10,399.75 crore.

On the downside, Bajaj Finance lost ₹17,876.42 crore in market value, settling at ₹5,62,175.67 crore. TCS's valuation dropped ₹4,613.06 crore to ₹12,42,577.89 crore, Hindustan Unilever shed ₹3,336.42 crore to ₹5,41,557.29 crore, and LIC declined by ₹1,106.88 crore to ₹5,92,272.78 crore.

In terms of overall rankings, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

