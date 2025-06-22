Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges ₹1.62 lakh crore; Airtel, RIL biggest gainers

Reliance Industries leads the valuation rankings among top companies, with a market cap of 19.82 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank and TCS. Last week, six of the ten most-valued firms gained 1.62 lakh crore, driven by positive market sentiment. Notable declines were seen in Bajaj Finance and TCS.

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Jun 2025, 12:00 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of six out of the ten most-valued companies rose by 1,62,288.06 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries leading the gains, reflecting a broadly positive sentiment in the equity market.

During the same period, the BSE benchmark index advanced by 1,289.57 points, or 1.58%.

Among the gainers were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Infosys. Meanwhile, TCS, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever witnessed declines in their market value.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation surged by 54,055.96 crore to 11,04,469.29 crore, while Reliance Industries saw an increase of 50,070.14 crore, bringing its valuation to 19,82,033.60 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rose by 38,503.91 crore to 15,07,281.79 crore, Infosys added 8,433.06 crore reaching 6,73,751.09 crore, ICICI Bank grew by 8,012.13 crore to 10,18,387.76 crore, and SBI added 3,212.86 crore to reach 7,10,399.75 crore.

On the downside, Bajaj Finance lost 17,876.42 crore in market value, settling at 5,62,175.67 crore. TCS's valuation dropped 4,613.06 crore to 12,42,577.89 crore, Hindustan Unilever shed 3,336.42 crore to 5,41,557.29 crore, and LIC declined by 1,106.88 crore to 5,92,272.78 crore.

In terms of overall rankings, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

