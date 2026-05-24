Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges by ₹74,100 crore; RIL biggest winner

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹74,111.57 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 177.36 points, or 0.23 per cent.

"Markets ended the week with marginal gains amid a highly volatile and range-bound trading environment. Benchmark indices witnessed sharp intraday swings throughout the week, driven by persistent rupee weakness, mixed global cues, sectoral rotation, and continued uncertainty around inflation and interest rates," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Advertisement

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added ₹24,696.89 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹18,33,117.70 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped ₹19,338.68 crore to ₹8,38,401.33 crore, and that of ICICI Bank surged ₹14,515.93 crore to ₹9,06,901.32 crore.

LIC's valuation climbed ₹9,076.37 crore to ₹5,14,443.69 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance edged higher by ₹3,797.83 crore to ₹5,70,515.57 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro went up by ₹2,685.87 crore to ₹5,40,228.21 crore.

Advertisement

However, the market valuation of Bharti Airtel dropped by ₹20,229.67 crore to ₹11,40,295.49 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever eroded by ₹16,212.18 crore to ₹5,17,380 crore, and that of State Bank of India declined by ₹12,784.4 crore to ₹8,76,077.92 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap dipped by ₹2,094.35 crore to ₹11,79,974.90 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.