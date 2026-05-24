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Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges by ₹74,100 crore; RIL biggest winner

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges by 74,111 cr; Reliance biggest winner

PTI
Published24 May 2026, 01:03 PM IST
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,111 cr; Reliance biggest winner
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms surges by ₹74,111 cr; Reliance biggest winner(An AI-generated image)
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The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms surged by 74,111.57 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 177.36 points, or 0.23 per cent.

"Markets ended the week with marginal gains amid a highly volatile and range-bound trading environment. Benchmark indices witnessed sharp intraday swings throughout the week, driven by persistent rupee weakness, mixed global cues, sectoral rotation, and continued uncertainty around inflation and interest rates," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

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From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added 24,696.89 crore, taking its market valuation to 18,33,117.70 crore.

The valuation of TCS jumped 19,338.68 crore to 8,38,401.33 crore, and that of ICICI Bank surged 14,515.93 crore to 9,06,901.32 crore.

LIC's valuation climbed 9,076.37 crore to 5,14,443.69 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance edged higher by 3,797.83 crore to 5,70,515.57 crore, and that of Larsen & Toubro went up by 2,685.87 crore to 5,40,228.21 crore.

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However, the market valuation of Bharti Airtel dropped by 20,229.67 crore to 11,40,295.49 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever eroded by 16,212.18 crore to 5,17,380 crore, and that of State Bank of India declined by 12,784.4 crore to 8,76,077.92 crore.

HDFC Bank's mcap dipped by 2,094.35 crore to 11,79,974.90 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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