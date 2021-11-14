OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mcap of 6 of top-10 valued companies jump more than 1.18 lakh crore
Listen to this article

Six of the 10 most valued companies together added 1,18,383.07 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Limited.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as laggards.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed 59,437.12 crore to reach 16,44,511.70 crore.sense

Infosys added 29,690.9 crore to take its market valuation to 7,48,580.98 crore. HDFC's valuation gained 17,187 crore to 5,41,557.77 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 5,715.04 crore to 13,03,730.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by 3,301.84 crore to 4,11,183.32 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by 3,051.17 crore to 4,57,355.51 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank Ltd diminished by 22,545.39 crore to 8,60,436.44 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation declined by 17,135.26 crore to 4,56,270.76 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped by 3,912.07 crore to reach 5,65,546.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank by 3,810.99 crore to 5,39,016.40 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout