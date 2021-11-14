Mcap of 6 of top-10 valued companies jump more than 1.18 lakh crore

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent.

Six of the 10 most valued companies together added ₹1,18,383.07 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Limited.

Six of the 10 most valued companies together added ₹1,18,383.07 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Limited.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as laggards.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed ₹59,437.12 crore to reach ₹16,44,511.70 crore.sense

Infosys added ₹29,690.9 crore to take its market valuation to ₹7,48,580.98 crore. HDFC's valuation gained ₹17,187 crore to ₹5,41,557.77 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹5,715.04 crore to ₹13,03,730.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by ₹3,301.84 crore to ₹4,11,183.32 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by ₹3,051.17 crore to ₹4,57,355.51 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank Ltd diminished by ₹22,545.39 crore to ₹8,60,436.44 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation declined by ₹17,135.26 crore to ₹4,56,270.76 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

