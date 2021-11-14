Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mcap of 6 of top-10 valued companies jump more than 1.18 lakh crore

Mcap of 6 of top-10 valued companies jump more than 1.18 lakh crore

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed 59,437.12 crore to reach 16,44,511.70 crore.
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST PTI

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Six of the 10 most valued companies together added 1,18,383.07 crore in market valuation last week, with major contribution coming in from Reliance Industries Limited.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 619.07 points or 1.03 per cent.

While Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India emerged as laggards.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed 59,437.12 crore to reach 16,44,511.70 crore.sense

Infosys added 29,690.9 crore to take its market valuation to 7,48,580.98 crore. HDFC's valuation gained 17,187 crore to 5,41,557.77 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 5,715.04 crore to 13,03,730.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by 3,301.84 crore to 4,11,183.32 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by 3,051.17 crore to 4,57,355.51 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank Ltd diminished by 22,545.39 crore to 8,60,436.44 crore. State Bank of India's market valuation declined by 17,135.26 crore to 4,56,270.76 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped by 3,912.07 crore to reach 5,65,546.62 crore and that of ICICI Bank by 3,810.99 crore to 5,39,016.40 crore.

In the ranking of most valued firms, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

