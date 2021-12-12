OPEN APP
M-cap of 7 most valued firms up by over 2.28 lakh crore; RIL gains most
New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 valued companies together added 2,28,367.09 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Others among the gainers were HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged 1,35,204.46 crore to 16,62,776.63 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped 5,125.39 crore to 8,43,528.19 crore.

Infosys added 9,988.16 crore over the week taking its valuation to 7,39,607.12 crore and ICICI Bank's market capitalisation increased 28,817.13 crore to 5,26,170.49 crore.

The valuation of HDFC rose 7,050.11 crore to 5,08,612.95 crore and Bajaj Finance added 22,993.93 crore to take its valuation to 4,49,747.2 crore.

Besides, the market capitalisation of State Bank of India stood at 4,41,500.53 crore, a gain of 19,187.91 crore.

On the other hand, valuation of TCS slid by 1,146.7 crore to 13,45,178.53 crore and Hindustan Unilever tumbled 2,396 crore to 5,48,136.15 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation dipped 4,256.32 crore to 3,90,263.46 crore.

In terms of ranking of the top-10 firms by valuation, Reliance Industries was at the top this week followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

