Mcap of 7 of 10 most valued firms jump over 1.29 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer

While Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the three laggards from the top-10 list.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹71,761.59 crore to reach ₹13,46,325.23 crore. Infosys added ₹18,693.62 crore taking its valuation to ₹7,29,618.96 crore.
The market valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed ₹16,082.77 crore to ₹4,26,753.27 crore and that of HDFC Bank by ₹12,744.21 crore to ₹8,38,402.80 crore.
The market capitalization (Mcap) of HDFC climbed ₹5,393.86 crore to reach ₹5,01,562.84 crore and that of State Bank of India by ₹2,409.65 crore to ₹4,22,312.62 crore.
Hindustan Unilever Limited added ₹1,961.91 crore taking its valuation to ₹5,50,532.73 crore.
In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled ₹10,489.77 crore to ₹3,94,519.78 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped ₹3,686.55 crore to ₹4,97,353.36 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by ₹2,537.34 crore to ₹15,27,572.17 crore.
Reliance Industries Limited retained the coveted title of the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. PTI SUM MR
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
