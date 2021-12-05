Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mcap of 7 of 10 most valued firms jump over 1.29 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer

Mcap of 7 of 10 most valued firms jump over 1.29 lakh cr; TCS biggest gainer

During the last week, the BSE benchmark gained 589.31 points or 1.03%
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST PTI

  • TCS emerged as the biggest winner with market valuation jumped to 71,761.59 crore to reach 13,46,325.23 crore
  • In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled 10,489.77 crore to 3,94,519.78 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Seven of the top 10 valued companies together added 1,29,047.61 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

Seven of the top 10 valued companies together added 1,29,047.61 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark gained 589.31 points or 1.03 per cent.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark gained 589.31 points or 1.03 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

While Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the gainers, Reliance Industries Limited, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the three laggards from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 71,761.59 crore to reach 13,46,325.23 crore. Infosys added 18,693.62 crore taking its valuation to 7,29,618.96 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance zoomed 16,082.77 crore to 4,26,753.27 crore and that of HDFC Bank by 12,744.21 crore to 8,38,402.80 crore.

The market capitalization (Mcap) of HDFC climbed 5,393.86 crore to reach 5,01,562.84 crore and that of State Bank of India by 2,409.65 crore to 4,22,312.62 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited added 1,961.91 crore taking its valuation to 5,50,532.73 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled 10,489.77 crore to 3,94,519.78 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank dipped 3,686.55 crore to 4,97,353.36 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by 2,537.34 crore to 15,27,572.17 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Asian Paints vs Berger Paints: Which is Better?

Decoding the data behind GDP, capex and telecom tariffs

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for eve ...

Reliance Industries Limited retained the coveted title of the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. PTI SUM MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!