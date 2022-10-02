Mcap of 7 of top-10 firms lose ₹1.16 lakh crore; Reliance Industries worst hit2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 10:33 AM IST
Last week, the Sensex shed 672 points or 1.15 per cent.
Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost ₹1,16,053.13 crore last week collectively amid an overall bearish trend in equities. Reliance Industries was the worst hit among them. The Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% last week amid an overall weak trend in equities