Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mcap of 7 of top-10 firms lose 1.16 lakh crore; Reliance Industries worst hit

Mcap of 7 of top-10 firms lose 1.16 lakh crore; Reliance Industries worst hit

File image of stock market
2 min read . 10:33 AM ISTLivemint

Last week, the Sensex shed 672 points or 1.15 per cent.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost 1,16,053.13 crore last week collectively amid an overall bearish trend in equities. Reliance Industries was the worst hit among them. The Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% last week amid an overall weak trend in equities

Seven of the 10 most valued firms have lost 1,16,053.13 crore last week collectively amid an overall bearish trend in equities. Reliance Industries was the worst hit among them. The Sensex lost 741.87 points or 1.26% last week amid an overall weak trend in equities

Last week, the Sensex shed 672 points or 1.15 per cent.

Last week, the Sensex shed 672 points or 1.15 per cent.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Earlier on 25 September, seven of the 10 most valued firms had lost 1,34,139.14.

According to news agency PTI, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were the laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys emerged as the gainers.

Also Read: Investors appetite for mutual fund SIPs robust, inflows over 12k cr for 4-months in row

The valuation of Reliance Industries fell by 41,706.05 crore to reach 16,08,601.05 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation diminished by 17,313.74 crore to 4,73,941.51 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank tanked 13,806.39 crore to 6,01,156.60 crore and that of HDFC Bank eroded by 13,423.6 crore to 7,92,270.97 crore.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The mcap of HDFC went lower by 10,830.97 crore to 4,16,077.03 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by 10,240.83 crore to 4,44,236.73 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped 8,731.55 crore to 4,44,919.45 crore.

However, the market valuation of Infosys jumped 20,144.57 crore to 5,94,608.11 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 7,976.74 crore, taking its valuation to 10,99,398.58 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed 4,123.53 crore to 6,33,649.52 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued Indian firm by market valuation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.