OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms climb over 1.33 lakh crore
Listen to this article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed 1,33,746.87 crore last week amid a firm trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the pack of gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS jumped 32,071.59 crore to 11,77,226.60 crore.

Reliance Industries added 26,249.1 crore taking its valuation to 17,37,717.68 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed 24,804.5 crore to 6,36,143.85 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced 20,471.04 crore to 6,27,823.56 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India gained 15,171.84 crore to 4,93,932.64 crore and that of Adani Transmission went higher by 7,730.36 crore to 4,38,572.68 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed 7,248.44 crore to 8,33,854.18 crore.

From the laggards, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by 3,618.37 crore to 6,08,074.22 crore.

MINT PREMIUM See All

HDFC's valuation fell by 2,551.25 crore to 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped 432.88 crore to 4,34,913.12 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout