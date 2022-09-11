Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms climb over ₹1.33 lakh crore1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 02:00 PM IST
Market valuation of seven out of top 10 mos valued companies jumped ₹1,33,746.87 crore last week amid firm market trends
The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed ₹1,33,746.87 crore last week amid a firm trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the pack of gainers.