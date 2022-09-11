Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms climb over 1.33 lakh crore

Reliance industries, TCS, Infosys were seen leading the trend in market valuation
PTI

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most-valued firms climbed 1,33,746.87 crore last week amid a firm trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries and Infosys leading the pack of gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS jumped 32,071.59 crore to 11,77,226.60 crore.

Reliance Industries added 26,249.1 crore taking its valuation to 17,37,717.68 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed 24,804.5 crore to 6,36,143.85 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced 20,471.04 crore to 6,27,823.56 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India gained 15,171.84 crore to 4,93,932.64 crore and that of Adani Transmission went higher by 7,730.36 crore to 4,38,572.68 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed 7,248.44 crore to 8,33,854.18 crore.

From the laggards, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by 3,618.37 crore to 6,08,074.22 crore.

HDFC's valuation fell by 2,551.25 crore to 4,41,501.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped 432.88 crore to 4,34,913.12 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued firm in the ranking of top 10 firms by market capitalisation, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Adani Transmission and Bajaj Finance.

