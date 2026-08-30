Mcap of 7 of top-10 most-valued firms falls by ₹1.13 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, RIL biggest laggards

The combined market capitalisation of seven of the top 10 most-valued companies declined by around ₹1.13 lakh crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries witnessing the sharpest erosion amid a weak trend in the broader equity market.

The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 276.32 points, or 0.35 per cent, during the week, while the NSE Nifty declined 76.35 points, or 0.31 per cent.

According to Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, Indian equities ended the week on a cautious note and remained in a corrective phase as concerns over global interest rates, geopolitical developments and volatility linked to the new closing auction session weighed on investor sentiment.

Mishra noted that although the markets staged a strong recovery on Friday, driven by buying in IT stocks following positive global technology cues, the benchmark indices remained under pressure for the third straight week.

Top 10 gainers and losers Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever witnessed a decline in market valuation. In contrast, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recorded gains in market capitalisation.

Bharti Airtel's market valuation declined by ₹40,500.85 crore to ₹11,74,462.30 crore, while Reliance Industries' valuation fell by ₹40,056.32 crore to ₹17,38,119.27 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation dropped ₹11,558.35 crore to ₹11,09,600.70 crore, while Bajaj Finance saw its valuation decline by ₹10,086.05 crore to ₹6,70,535.57 crore.

Larsen & Toubro's mcap fell ₹6,473.45 crore to ₹5,55,987.49 crore, while LIC's valuation declined ₹3,162.50 crore to ₹5,32,817.81 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation slipped ₹1,550.73 crore to ₹4,72,361.83 crore.

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Among the gainers, TCS added ₹16,643.20 crore to its market valuation, taking it to ₹8,48,079.71 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation rose ₹4,475.28 crore to ₹10,22,805.73 crore, while State Bank of India's mcap increased by ₹599.99 crore to ₹9,65,568.75 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as India's most-valued company, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)