Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms falls by ₹88,635 crore; Airtel, TCS biggest laggards

The combined market capitalisation of seven out of India’s ten most valued companies fell by ₹88,635.28 crore in the holiday-shortened week, as weak market sentiment weighed on equities. Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) suffered the steepest declines.

During the shortened trading week, the BSE Sensex slipped 722.43 points (0.86%), while the Nifty fell 229.8 points (0.89%).

Top 10 gainers and losers Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever saw a decline in their market capitalisation. Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted gains.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation dropped by ₹30,506.26 crore to ₹11,41,048.30 crore, while TCS lost ₹23,680.38 crore, bringing its market cap down to ₹10,82,658.42 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation slipped by ₹12,253.12 crore to ₹5,67,308.81 crore, and Reliance Industries’ by ₹11,164.29 crore to ₹20,00,437.77 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap decreased by ₹7,303.93 crore to ₹15,11,375.21 crore, Infosys declined ₹2,139.52 crore to ₹6,13,750.48 crore, and ICICI Bank dipped ₹1,587.78 crore to ₹9,59,540.08 crore.

Conversely, LIC’s valuation rose by ₹18,469 crore to ₹5,84,366.54 crore, SBI gained ₹17,492.02 crore to ₹8,82,400.89 crore, and Bajaj Finance added ₹14,965.08 crore to reach ₹6,63,721.32 crore.

Also Read | Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare bonus shares, stock split

Reliance Industries continued to lead as India’s most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)