Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms falls by ₹88,635 crore; Airtel, TCS biggest laggards

The combined market capitalisation of seven out of India’s ten most valued companies fell by 88,635.28 crore in the holiday-shortened week, as weak market sentiment weighed on equities. Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) suffered the steepest declines.

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Nov 2025, 01:32 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of seven out of India’s ten most valued companies fell by 88,635.28 crore in the holiday-shortened week, as weak market sentiment weighed on equities. Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) suffered the steepest declines.

During the shortened trading week, the BSE Sensex slipped 722.43 points (0.86%), while the Nifty fell 229.8 points (0.89%).

Top 10 gainers and losers

Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever saw a decline in their market capitalisation. Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finance, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted gains.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation dropped by 30,506.26 crore to 11,41,048.30 crore, while TCS lost 23,680.38 crore, bringing its market cap down to 10,82,658.42 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation slipped by 12,253.12 crore to 5,67,308.81 crore, and Reliance Industries’ by 11,164.29 crore to 20,00,437.77 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap decreased by 7,303.93 crore to 15,11,375.21 crore, Infosys declined 2,139.52 crore to 6,13,750.48 crore, and ICICI Bank dipped 1,587.78 crore to 9,59,540.08 crore.

Conversely, LIC’s valuation rose by 18,469 crore to 5,84,366.54 crore, SBI gained 17,492.02 crore to 8,82,400.89 crore, and Bajaj Finance added 14,965.08 crore to reach 6,63,721.32 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to lead as India’s most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
