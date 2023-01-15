Although the Indian equities witnessed a volatile week from January 9 to 13th, the combined market valuation of the top 10 biggies has instead climbed by over ₹1 lakh crore during the week. IT giants TCS and Infosys were the biggest gainers due to their Q3 earnings. On the other hand, heavyweight Reliance Industries, SBI, and Bharti Airtel witnessed a drop in their valuation.

