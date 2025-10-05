Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹74,573 crore; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 Oct 2025, 01:30 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of seven of the top 10 most valued companies rose by 74,573.63 crore during the holiday-shortened week, driven by overall positive momentum in equities, with HDFC Bank leading the gains.

The BSE benchmark gained 780.71 points, or 0.97 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 239.55 points, or 0.97 per cent, over the week.

Top gainers and losers

Among the gainers were HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys recorded losses in valuation.

HDFC Bank’s market value rose by 30,106.28 crore to 14,81,889.57 crore, while LIC added 20,587.87 crore, taking its valuation to 5,72,507.17 crore. State Bank of India gained 9,276.77 crore to reach 8,00,340.70 crore, and Hindustan Unilever climbed 7,859.38 crore to 5,97,806.50 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation increased by 3,108.17 crore to 9,75,115.85 crore, Bajaj Finance advanced 2,893.45 crore to 6,15,808.18 crore, and TCS added 741.71 crore to 10,50,023.27 crore.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries’ market valuation fell by 19,351.44 crore to 18,45,084.98 crore. Bharti Airtel lost 12,031.45 crore, taking its valuation to 10,80,891.08 crore, while Infosys slipped 850.32 crore to 6,00,954.93 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

