Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹74,573 crore; HDFC Bank biggest gainer

The combined market capitalisation of seven of the top 10 most valued companies rose by ₹74,573.63 crore during the holiday-shortened week, driven by overall positive momentum in equities, with HDFC Bank leading the gains.

The BSE benchmark gained 780.71 points, or 0.97 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 239.55 points, or 0.97 per cent, over the week.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 shares to buy on Monday

Top gainers and losers Among the gainers were HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys recorded losses in valuation.

HDFC Bank’s market value rose by ₹30,106.28 crore to ₹14,81,889.57 crore, while LIC added ₹20,587.87 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,72,507.17 crore. State Bank of India gained ₹9,276.77 crore to reach ₹8,00,340.70 crore, and Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹7,859.38 crore to ₹5,97,806.50 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation increased by ₹3,108.17 crore to ₹9,75,115.85 crore, Bajaj Finance advanced ₹2,893.45 crore to ₹6,15,808.18 crore, and TCS added ₹741.71 crore to ₹10,50,023.27 crore.

Also Read | Stock market this week: Top gainers and losers that moved Nifty and Sensex

On the other hand, Reliance Industries’ market valuation fell by ₹19,351.44 crore to ₹18,45,084.98 crore. Bharti Airtel lost ₹12,031.45 crore, taking its valuation to ₹10,80,891.08 crore, while Infosys slipped ₹850.32 crore to ₹6,00,954.93 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.