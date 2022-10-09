On the past week's market performance, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of equity research (Retail), at Kotak Securities said, "all major sectors were positive compared to the last week, with metals, realty, and capital goods being the major gainers. Within the Nifty Index, ONGC (+5%), Coal India (+7.6%), and JSW Steel (+4.9%) gained the most, while Eicher Motors (-5%), Adani Enterprises (-5.8%) and Hindustan Unilever (-3.5%) lost the most. On the economy front, (1) GST collections for August (collected in September) stood at Rs1,477 billion (July: Rs1,436 billion) (2) September exports contracted by 3.5% yoy, and (3) September imports increased by 5.4% yoy. FPIs were net sellers in the past five trading sessions, while DIIs were net buyers in the same period."