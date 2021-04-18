Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued companies tumble over 1.41 lakh crore

HDFC Bank added ₹3,748.69 crore to its valuation at ₹7,87,472.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by ₹123.98 crore to ₹3,91,902.83 crore

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued firms witnessed a combined erosion of ₹1,41,628.37 crore in market valuation last week, with IT companies taking the biggest hit. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled ₹47,680.78 crore to reach ₹11,81,218.07 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation tumbled ₹6,620.48 crore to ₹3,49,903 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped by ₹4,534.66 crore to ₹5,77,206.58 crore. Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline of ₹2,636.18 crore taking its valuation to ₹2,96,871.53 crore.

In contrast, HDFC's valuation jumped ₹10,697.4 crore to reach ₹4,64,254.63 crore. HDFC Bank added ₹3,748.69 crore to its valuation at ₹7,87,472.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by ₹123.98 crore to ₹3,91,902.83 crore. In the ranking of top-10 companies, Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel. During the holiday-truncated last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 759.29 points or 1.53 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

