Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms declines by over 1.14 lakh cr

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms tumbled 1,14,201.53 crore last week
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST PTI

  In contrast, Reliance Industries added 79,188.07 crore taking its valuation to 17,56,635.40 crore
  The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 12,114.39 crore to 13,71,589.75 crore

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms tumbled 1,14,201.53 crore last week, dragged down by Hindustan Unilever and HDFC twins.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined 501.73 points or 0.86 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the three gainers.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled 34,785.7 crore to reach 4,59,121.88 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation tanked 26,891.57 crore to 7,93,855.60 crore.

The valuation of HDFC eroded by 20,348.29 crore to 4,17,511.38 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged 14,372.87 crore to 4,85,801.96 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by 10,174.05 crore to 4,37,618.33 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by 7,441.7 crore to 3,89,522.03 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance dipped 187.35 crore to 4,22,138.56 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries added 79,188.07 crore taking its valuation to 17,56,635.40 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped 12,114.39 crore to 13,71,589.75 crore.

Infosys market capitalisation also gained 9,404.12 crore to 7,89,352.44 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. PTI SUM MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

