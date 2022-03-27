Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms declines by over 1.14 lakh cr

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 valued firms tumbled ₹1,14,201.53 crore last week, dragged down by Hindustan Unilever and HDFC twins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined 501.73 points or 0.86 per cent.

Last week, the BSE benchmark index declined 501.73 points or 0.86 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were the three gainers.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever tumbled ₹34,785.7 crore to reach ₹4,59,121.88 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation tanked ₹26,891.57 crore to ₹7,93,855.60 crore.

The valuation of HDFC eroded by ₹20,348.29 crore to ₹4,17,511.38 crore and that of ICICI Bank plunged ₹14,372.87 crore to ₹4,85,801.96 crore.

State Bank of India's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by ₹10,174.05 crore to ₹4,37,618.33 crore and that of Bharti Airtel went lower by ₹7,441.7 crore to ₹3,89,522.03 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries added ₹79,188.07 crore taking its valuation to ₹17,56,635.40 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services jumped ₹12,114.39 crore to ₹13,71,589.75 crore.

Infosys market capitalisation also gained ₹9,404.12 crore to ₹7,89,352.44 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries leading the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. PTI SUM MR

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}