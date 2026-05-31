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Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by ₹1,54 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard

Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by 1.54 lakh cr; Reliance takes biggest hit. The market valuation of Reliance Industries dropped by 46,078.3 crore to 17,87,039.40 crore.

PTI
Published31 May 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Stock market today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 suffered significant losses on Tuesday, November 4, tracking weak global cues.
Stock market today: The Sensex and the Nifty 50 suffered significant losses on Tuesday, November 4, tracking weak global cues. (An AI-generated image)
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The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by 1.54 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 639.61 points, or 0.84 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 171.55 points, or 0.72 per cent.

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From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion in their valuations, while State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries dropped by 46,078.3 crore to 17,87,039.40 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by 33,333.06 crore to 11,46,641.84 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled 25,408.96 crore to 11,14,886.53 crore and that of TCS dived 22,920.58 crore to 8,15,480.75 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever diminished by 13,169.46 crore to 5,04,210.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance's valuation declined by 7,253.24 crore to 5,63,262.33 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by 6,311.41 crore to 9,00,589.91 crore.

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However, the mcap of Larsen & Toubro jumped 20,608.43 crore to 5,60,836.64 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap climbed 13,753.62 crore to 8,89,831.54 crore and that of LIC went up by 6,040.37 crore to 5,20,484.06 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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