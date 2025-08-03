Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms falls by ₹1.35 lakh crore; TCS, Bharti Airtel biggest laggards

The combined market capitalization of seven out of the ten most valued companies declined by ₹1.35 lakh crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) experiencing the steepest fall.

Advertisement

During the same week, the BSE benchmark index dropped by 863.18 points, or 1.05%.

TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Bajaj Finance together saw their market value shrink by ₹1,35,349.93 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation, collectively gaining ₹39,989.72 crore.

Top gainers and losers TCS's valuation plummeted by ₹47,487.4 crore, bringing it down to ₹10,86,547.86 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market value declined by ₹29,936.06 crore to ₹10,74,903.87 crore, while Bajaj Finance lost ₹22,806.44 crore, ending at ₹5,44,962.09 crore. Infosys also suffered a loss of ₹18,694.23 crore, reducing its valuation to ₹6,10,927.33 crore.

Advertisement

The market cap of SBI fell by ₹11,584.43 crore to ₹7,32,864.88 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation dipped ₹3,608 crore to ₹10,50,215.14 crore, and LIC saw a reduction of ₹1,233.37 crore to ₹5,59,509.30 crore.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever added ₹32,013.18 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,99,462.97 crore. HDFC Bank’s mcap increased by ₹5,946.67 crore to ₹15,44,025.62 crore, while Reliance Industries gained ₹2,029.87 crore, reaching ₹18,85,885.39 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the top spot in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)