Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms falls by ₹1.35 lakh crore; TCS, Bharti Airtel biggest laggards

The combined market capitalization of seven out of the ten most valued companies declined by 1.35 lakh crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) experiencing the steepest fall.

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published3 Aug 2025, 12:13 PM IST
During the same week, the BSE benchmark index dropped by 863.18 points, or 1.05%.

TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Bajaj Finance together saw their market value shrink by 1,35,349.93 crore.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation, collectively gaining 39,989.72 crore.

Top gainers and losers

TCS's valuation plummeted by 47,487.4 crore, bringing it down to 10,86,547.86 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market value declined by 29,936.06 crore to 10,74,903.87 crore, while Bajaj Finance lost 22,806.44 crore, ending at 5,44,962.09 crore. Infosys also suffered a loss of 18,694.23 crore, reducing its valuation to 6,10,927.33 crore.

The market cap of SBI fell by 11,584.43 crore to 7,32,864.88 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation dipped 3,608 crore to 10,50,215.14 crore, and LIC saw a reduction of 1,233.37 crore to 5,59,509.30 crore.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever added 32,013.18 crore, taking its valuation to 5,99,462.97 crore. HDFC Bank’s mcap increased by 5,946.67 crore to 15,44,025.62 crore, while Reliance Industries gained 2,029.87 crore, reaching 18,85,885.39 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the top spot in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC, and Bajaj Finance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
