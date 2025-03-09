The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valuable companies increased by ₹2,10,254.96 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the gains.

During the same period, the BSE Sensex rose by 1,134.48 points (1.55%), while the NSE Nifty climbed 427.8 points (1.93%).

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation surged by ₹66,985.25 crore to reach ₹16,90,328.70 crore. Meanwhile, TCS saw a ₹46,094.44 crore jump in its valuation, bringing its total to ₹13,06,599.95 crore, reclaiming its position as the second most valued firm.

State Bank of India’s market cap soared by ₹39,714.56 crore to ₹6,53,951.53 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s valuation rose by ₹35,276.3 crore to ₹9,30,269.97 crore.

ITC gained ₹11,425.77 crore, bringing its market value to ₹5,05,293.34 crore, and ICICI Bank added ₹7,939.13 crore, reaching ₹8,57,743.03 crore. Hindustan Unilever also saw a modest rise of ₹2,819.51 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹5,17,802.92 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation declined by ₹31,832.92 crore to ₹12,92,578.39 crore, while Bajaj Finance’s valuation fell by ₹8,535.74 crore to ₹5,20,981.25 crore. Infosys also saw a slight dip of ₹955.12 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹7,00,047.10 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.