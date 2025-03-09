Mcap of 7 out of top-10 valued firms surges ₹2.10 lakh crore; RIL, TCS biggest gainers.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valuable companies increased by ₹2,10,254.96 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the gains.

During the same period, the BSE Sensex rose by 1,134.48 points (1.55%), while the NSE Nifty climbed 427.8 points (1.93%).

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation surged by ₹66,985.25 crore to reach ₹16,90,328.70 crore. Meanwhile, TCS saw a ₹46,094.44 crore jump in its valuation, bringing its total to ₹13,06,599.95 crore, reclaiming its position as the second most valued firm.

Advertisement

State Bank of India’s market cap soared by ₹39,714.56 crore to ₹6,53,951.53 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s valuation rose by ₹35,276.3 crore to ₹9,30,269.97 crore.

ITC gained ₹11,425.77 crore, bringing its market value to ₹5,05,293.34 crore, and ICICI Bank added ₹7,939.13 crore, reaching ₹8,57,743.03 crore. Hindustan Unilever also saw a modest rise of ₹2,819.51 crore, pushing its valuation to ₹5,17,802.92 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation declined by ₹31,832.92 crore to ₹12,92,578.39 crore, while Bajaj Finance’s valuation fell by ₹8,535.74 crore to ₹5,20,981.25 crore. Infosys also saw a slight dip of ₹955.12 crore, bringing its total valuation to ₹7,00,047.10 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Advertisement