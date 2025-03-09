Mint Market

Mcap of 7 out of top-10 valued firms surges ₹2.10 lakh crore; RIL, TCS biggest gainers

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Mar 2025, 01:48 PM IST
Mcap of 7 out of top-10 valued firms surges ₹2.10 lakh crore; RIL, TCS biggest gainers.

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 most valuable companies increased by 2,10,254.96 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the gains.

During the same period, the BSE Sensex rose by 1,134.48 points (1.55%), while the NSE Nifty climbed 427.8 points (1.93%).

Reliance Industries' market capitalisation surged by 66,985.25 crore to reach 16,90,328.70 crore. Meanwhile, TCS saw a 46,094.44 crore jump in its valuation, bringing its total to 13,06,599.95 crore, reclaiming its position as the second most valued firm.

State Bank of India’s market cap soared by 39,714.56 crore to 6,53,951.53 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s valuation rose by 35,276.3 crore to 9,30,269.97 crore.

ITC gained 11,425.77 crore, bringing its market value to 5,05,293.34 crore, and ICICI Bank added 7,939.13 crore, reaching 8,57,743.03 crore. Hindustan Unilever also saw a modest rise of 2,819.51 crore, pushing its valuation to 5,17,802.92 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation declined by 31,832.92 crore to 12,92,578.39 crore, while Bajaj Finance’s valuation fell by 8,535.74 crore to 5,20,981.25 crore. Infosys also saw a slight dip of 955.12 crore, bringing its total valuation to 7,00,047.10 crore.

Reliance Industries retained its position as the most valuable company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

