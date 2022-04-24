Due to heavy sell-off at Indian stock market last week, 8 out of 10 most-valued companies together logged ₹2,21,555.61 crore dip in their market capital. Infosys and HDFC Bank suffered maximum beating in their market valuation last week as both heavy weights of the market together lost ₹1,29,085.77 crore in last week session. Only Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Adani Green Energy emerged gainers among top 10 most-valued Indian companies of Dalal Street.

