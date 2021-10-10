Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,32,800.35 crore in market valuation last week in-tandem with rally in the broader market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,293.48 points or 2.20%. The benchmark soared past the 60,000 level on Friday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed ₹93,823.76 crore to reach ₹16,93,170.17 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added ₹76,200.46 crore taking its valuation to ₹14,55,687.69 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped ₹24,857.35 crore to ₹7,31,107.12 crore and that of Bajaj Finance gained ₹12,913.91 crore to ₹4,66,940.59 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank rallied ₹10,881.09 crore to ₹8,87,210.54 crore.

ICICI Bank added ₹7,403.24 crore to ₹4,87,388.37 crore in its valuation.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹5,310.14 crore to ₹4,08,479.47 crore and that of HDFC gained ₹1,410.4 crore to ₹4,91,841.14 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by ₹14,614.46 crore to ₹6,20,362.58 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation also tumbled ₹11,697.38 crore to ₹3,83,866.29 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued companies list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

