Home >Markets >Stock Markets >M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued cos jump 2.32 lakh cr; RIL lead gainer

M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued cos jump 2.32 lakh cr; RIL lead gainer

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,293.48 points or 2.20%. The benchmark soared past the 60,000 level on Friday
1 min read . 04:17 PM IST PTI

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed 93,823.76 crore to reach 16,93,170.17 crore

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added a whopping 2,32,800.35 crore in market valuation last week in-tandem with rally in the broader market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 1,293.48 points or 2.20%. The benchmark soared past the 60,000 level on Friday.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed 93,823.76 crore to reach 16,93,170.17 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added 76,200.46 crore taking its valuation to 14,55,687.69 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped 24,857.35 crore to 7,31,107.12 crore and that of Bajaj Finance gained 12,913.91 crore to 4,66,940.59 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank rallied 10,881.09 crore to 8,87,210.54 crore.

ICICI Bank added 7,403.24 crore to 4,87,388.37 crore in its valuation.

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped 5,310.14 crore to 4,08,479.47 crore and that of HDFC gained 1,410.4 crore to 4,91,841.14 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by 14,614.46 crore to 6,20,362.58 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's market valuation also tumbled 11,697.38 crore to 3,83,866.29 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart of the top-10 most valued companies list followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

