Mcap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms climbs ₹1.83 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

The present stock market rally has fuelled the Mcap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms, as it increased by 1.83 lakh crore last week

PTI
First Published7 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Mcap this week: Mcap of 8 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.83 lakh cr
Mcap this week: Mcap of 8 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps ₹1.83 lakh cr

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added 1,83,290.36 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 963.87 points, or 1.21 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS jumped 38,894.44 crore to 14,51,739.53 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

Infosys added 33,320.03 crore taking its valuation to 6,83,922.13 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries climbed 32,611.36 crore to 21,51,562.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank zoomed 23,676.78 crore to 8,67,878.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rallied 16,950.99 crore to 6,42,524.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever surged 16,917.06 crore to 5,98,487.89 crore.

The mcap of ITC went up by 10,924.13 crore to 5,41,399.95 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation climbed 9,995.57 crore to 7,67,561.25 crore.

However, the market valuation of HDFC Bank's mcap fell 26,970.79 crore to 12,53,894.64 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined 8,735.49 crore to 8,13,794.86 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

First Published:7 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM IST
Mcap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms climbs ₹1.83 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys biggest gainers

