The present stock market rally has fuelled the Mcap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms, as it increased by ₹ 1.83 lakh crore last week

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹1,83,290.36 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a rally in equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 963.87 points, or 1.21 per cent.

The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹38,894.44 crore to ₹14,51,739.53 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Infosys added ₹33,320.03 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,83,922.13 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries climbed ₹32,611.36 crore to ₹21,51,562.56 crore and that of ICICI Bank zoomed ₹23,676.78 crore to ₹8,67,878.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rallied ₹16,950.99 crore to ₹6,42,524.89 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever surged ₹16,917.06 crore to ₹5,98,487.89 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mcap of ITC went up by ₹10,924.13 crore to ₹5,41,399.95 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation climbed ₹9,995.57 crore to ₹7,67,561.25 crore.

However, the market valuation of HDFC Bank's mcap fell ₹26,970.79 crore to ₹12,53,894.64 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mcap of Bharti Airtel declined ₹8,735.49 crore to ₹8,13,794.86 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

