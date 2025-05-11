Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms fell by ₹1.60 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard

Eight of India's ten most valuable companies collectively lost ₹1.60 lakh crore in market value last week, with Reliance Industries suffering the largest decline amid a broader market downturn.

The BSE benchmark index fell by 1,047.52 points, or 1.30%, during the week.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and ITC all saw declines in their market capitalisations. In contrast, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever registered gains.

Reliance Industries' valuation plunged by ₹59,799.34 crore to ₹18.64 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank’s mcap fell ₹30,185.36 crore to ₹9.90 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank’s dropped ₹27,062.52 crore to ₹14.46 lakh crore. State Bank of India’s valuation sank by ₹18,429.34 crore to ₹6.96 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance lost ₹13,798.85 crore in value, bringing its mcap to ₹5.37 lakh crore. ITC's valuation slipped ₹8,321.89 crore to ₹5.30 lakh crore, and Bharti Airtel declined by ₹2,138.29 crore to ₹10.54 lakh crore. TCS saw a smaller dip of ₹578.89 crore, with its mcap at ₹12.45 lakh crore.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever’s valuation rose by ₹2,537.56 crore to ₹5.48 lakh crore, and Infosys added ₹415.33 crore, reaching ₹6.26 lakh crore in market value.

