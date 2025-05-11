Mint Market
Subscribe

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms fell by ₹1.60 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard

Eight of top-10 most-valued firms saw combined 1.60 lakh cr erosion in mkt valuation last week

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 May 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Advertisement
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms fell by ₹1.60 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard.(Image: Pixabay )

Eight of India's ten most valuable companies collectively lost 1.60 lakh crore in market value last week, with Reliance Industries suffering the largest decline amid a broader market downturn.

Advertisement

The BSE benchmark index fell by 1,047.52 points, or 1.30%, during the week.

Also Read | Q4 results, India-Pak tensions, inflation data to guide markets this week

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and ITC all saw declines in their market capitalisations. In contrast, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever registered gains.

Reliance Industries' valuation plunged by 59,799.34 crore to 18.64 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank’s mcap fell 30,185.36 crore to 9.90 lakh crore, while HDFC Bank’s dropped 27,062.52 crore to 14.46 lakh crore. State Bank of India’s valuation sank by 18,429.34 crore to 6.96 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance lost 13,798.85 crore in value, bringing its mcap to 5.37 lakh crore. ITC's valuation slipped 8,321.89 crore to 5.30 lakh crore, and Bharti Airtel declined by 2,138.29 crore to 10.54 lakh crore. TCS saw a smaller dip of 578.89 crore, with its mcap at 12.45 lakh crore.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever’s valuation rose by 2,537.56 crore to 5.48 lakh crore, and Infosys added 415.33 crore, reaching 6.26 lakh crore in market value.

Also Read | Alphabet stock drops 7% in five days on AI search warning

In terms of overall rankings, Reliance Industries retained its top spot, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and ITC.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms fell by ₹1.60 lakh crore; Reliance biggest laggard
Read Next Story