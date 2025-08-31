Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms fell by ₹2.24 lakh crore; RIL, HDFC Bank biggest laggards

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published31 Aug 2025, 01:34 PM IST
The combined market capitalisation of eight out of the top 10 most valued companies declined by 2,24,630.45 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank witnessing the steepest losses, reflecting a bearish sentiment in the equity market.

The BSE benchmark slipped 1,497.2 points, or 1.84 per cent, during the same period.

Top laggards and gainers

Among the top-10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered declines in their market valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hindustan Unilever posted gains.

Reliance Industries’ market capitalisation dropped 70,707.17 crore to 18,36,424.20 crore, and HDFC Bank’s fell by 47,482.49 crore to 14,60,863.90 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation slipped 27,135.23 crore to 9,98,290.96 crore, while Bharti Airtel shed 24,946.71 crore to 10,77,213.23 crore.

LIC’s market cap fell by 23,655.49 crore to 5,39,047.93 crore, and State Bank of India’s decreased by 12,692.1 crore to 7,40,618.60 crore. Bajaj Finance lost 10,471.08 crore to 5,45,490.31 crore, and Infosys edged down by 7,540.18 crore to 6,10,463.94 crore.

Meanwhile, TCS saw its market valuation rise by 11,125.62 crore to 11,15,962.91 crore, and Hindustan Unilever added 7,318.98 crore to 6,24,991.28 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and LIC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

