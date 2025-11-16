Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹2.05 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, RIL biggest gainers

The total market value of eight of the top 10 most valuable companies increased by ₹2,05,185.08 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries leading the gains.

During the same period, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,346.5 points (1.62%) and the NSE Nifty rose 417.75 points (1.64%), marking a strong rebound after a recent stretch of weakness.

Top gainers and losers Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation jumped by ₹55,652.54 crore to ₹11,96,700.84 crore, while Reliance Industries saw an increase of ₹54,941.84 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹20,55,379.61 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added ₹40,757.75 crore, reaching ₹11,23,416.17 crore, and ICICI Bank grew by ₹20,834.35 crore to ₹9,80,374.43 crore.

State Bank of India gained ₹10,522.9 crore, taking its valuation to ₹8,92,923.79 crore. Infosys rose by ₹10,448.32 crore to ₹6,24,198.80 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap increased by ₹9,149.13 crore to ₹15,20,524.34 crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s valuation rose by ₹2,878.25 crore to ₹5,70,187.06 crore.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance saw a decline of ₹30,147.94 crore to ₹6,33,573.38 crore, and LIC’s valuation dropped by ₹9,266.12 crore to ₹5,75,100.42 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the top spot in market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

