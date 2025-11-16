Mint Market
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps by ₹2.05 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, RIL biggest gainers

During the same period, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,346.5 points (1.62%) and the NSE Nifty rose 417.75 points (1.64%), marking a strong rebound after a recent stretch of weakness.

Written By Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Nov 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jump by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.05 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, RIL biggest gainers
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jump by ₹2.05 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel, RIL biggest gainers

The total market value of eight of the top 10 most valuable companies increased by 2,05,185.08 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries leading the gains.

During the same period, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,346.5 points (1.62%) and the NSE Nifty rose 417.75 points (1.64%), marking a strong rebound after a recent stretch of weakness.

Top gainers and losers

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation jumped by 55,652.54 crore to 11,96,700.84 crore, while Reliance Industries saw an increase of 54,941.84 crore, bringing its valuation to 20,55,379.61 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services added 40,757.75 crore, reaching 11,23,416.17 crore, and ICICI Bank grew by 20,834.35 crore to 9,80,374.43 crore.

State Bank of India gained 10,522.9 crore, taking its valuation to 8,92,923.79 crore. Infosys rose by 10,448.32 crore to 6,24,198.80 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market cap increased by 9,149.13 crore to 15,20,524.34 crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s valuation rose by 2,878.25 crore to 5,70,187.06 crore.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance saw a decline of 30,147.94 crore to 6,33,573.38 crore, and LIC’s valuation dropped by 9,266.12 crore to 5,75,100.42 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to hold the top spot in market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, LIC, and Hindustan Unilever.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

