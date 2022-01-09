NEW DELHI : Eight of the top-ten most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,50,005.88 crore in market valuation last week amid a rally in the equity market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the lead gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,490.83 points or 2.55%.

Among the top ten, Infosys and Wipro emerged as the laggards.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed by ₹46,380.16 crore to reach ₹16,47,762.23 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added ₹43,648.81 crore taking its valuation to ₹14,25,928.82 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped by ₹41,273.78 crore to ₹4,62,395.52 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied ₹39,129.34 crore to ₹8,59,293.61 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of ICICI Bank gained ₹36,887.38 crore to ₹5,50,860.60 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹27,532.42 crore to ₹4,38,466.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added ₹13,333.93 crore to take its valuation to ₹5,67,778.73 crore and the market capitalisation of HDFC jumped ₹1,820.06 crore to ₹4,70,300.72 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Infosys tumbled by ₹32,172.98 crore to ₹7,62,541.62 crore and that of Wipro dipped by ₹2,192.52 crore to ₹3,89,828.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-1O firms, RIL remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

