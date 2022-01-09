OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued Indian firms jumps by over 2.50tn; RIL, TCS top gainers
NEW DELHI : Eight of the top-ten most valued companies together added a whopping 2,50,005.88 crore in market valuation last week amid a rally in the equity market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the lead gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,490.83 points or 2.55%.

Among the top ten, Infosys and Wipro emerged as the laggards.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) zoomed by 46,380.16 crore to reach 16,47,762.23 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 43,648.81 crore taking its valuation to 14,25,928.82 crore.

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped by 41,273.78 crore to 4,62,395.52 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied 39,129.34 crore to 8,59,293.61 crore.

The market capitalisation (Mcap) of ICICI Bank gained 36,887.38 crore to 5,50,860.60 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by 27,532.42 crore to 4,38,466.16 crore.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) added 13,333.93 crore to take its valuation to 5,67,778.73 crore and the market capitalisation of HDFC jumped 1,820.06 crore to 4,70,300.72 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Infosys tumbled by 32,172.98 crore to 7,62,541.62 crore and that of Wipro dipped by 2,192.52 crore to 3,89,828.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-1O firms, RIL remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.

