The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed by ₹46,380.16 cr to reach ₹16,47,762.23 cr
TCS added ₹43,648.81 cr taking its valuation to ₹14,25,928.82 crore
NEW DELHI :
Eight of the top-ten most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,50,005.88 crore in market valuation last week amid a rally in the equity market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the lead gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,490.83 points or 2.55%.