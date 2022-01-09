This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets / M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued Indian firms jumps by over ₹2.50tn; RIL, TCS top gainers
M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued Indian firms jumps by over ₹2.50tn; RIL, TCS top gainers
1 min read.03:34 PM ISTPTI
The market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed by ₹46,380.16 cr to reach ₹16,47,762.23 cr
TCS added ₹43,648.81 cr taking its valuation to ₹14,25,928.82 crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Eight of the top-ten most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,50,005.88 crore in market valuation last week amid a rally in the equity market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the lead gainers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Eight of the top-ten most valued companies together added a whopping ₹2,50,005.88 crore in market valuation last week amid a rally in the equity market, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the lead gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,490.83 points or 2.55%.