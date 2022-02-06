Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹1,51,456.45 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹1,51,456.45 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,444.59 points or 2.52 per cent. On the top 10 chart, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and HDFC were the only two companies that saw an erosion in their market valuation. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,444.59 points or 2.52 per cent. On the top 10 chart, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and HDFC were the only two companies that saw an erosion in their market valuation. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹46,016.2 crore to reach ₹14,11,058.63 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed ₹33,861.41 crore to ₹8,44,922.53 crore. Infosys added ₹23,425.29 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,32,177.06 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance gained ₹17,226.59 crore to ₹4,31,926.08 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by ₹16,601.55 crore to ₹5,59,009.41 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) grew by ₹6,113.36 crore to ₹4,73,182.90 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped ₹5,850.48 crore to ₹5,42,262.17 crore. Bharti Airtel added ₹2,361.57 crore to ₹3,95,535.80 crore in its valuation.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}