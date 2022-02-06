Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps over 1.51 lakh crore, TCS biggest gainer

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps over 1.51 lakh crore, TCS biggest gainer

On the top 10 chart, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and HDFC were the only two companies that saw an erosion in their market valuation.
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST PTI

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added 1,51,456.45 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,444.59 points or 2.52 per cent. On the top 10 chart, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and HDFC were the only two companies that saw an erosion in their market valuation.

The market valuation of TCS jumped 46,016.2 crore to reach 14,11,058.63 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed 33,861.41 crore to 8,44,922.53 crore. Infosys added 23,425.29 crore, taking its valuation to 7,32,177.06 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance gained 17,226.59 crore to 4,31,926.08 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by 16,601.55 crore to 5,59,009.41 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) grew by 6,113.36 crore to 4,73,182.90 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped 5,850.48 crore to 5,42,262.17 crore. Bharti Airtel added 2,361.57 crore to 3,95,535.80 crore in its valuation.

In contrast, the market valuation of HDFC diminished by 2,870.45 crore to 4,53,231.97 crore and that of RIL dipped by 2,396.57 crore to 15,77,382.90 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

