Mint Market

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms plunges by ₹3 lakh crore; TCS biggest laggard

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published2 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms erodes by ₹3 lakh crore.

The combined market capitalization of eight out of the top 10 most valuable companies declined by 3,09,244.57 crore in a holiday-shortened week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) experiencing the steepest drop amid a broader bearish trend in the stock market.

During the past week, the BSE Sensex plummeted by 2,112.96 points (2.80%), while the NSE Nifty fell by 671.2 points (2.94%). In February alone, the Nifty declined by 1,383.7 points (5.88%), and the Sensex shed 4,302.47 points (5.55%).

Also Read | Auto stocks Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Tata Motors to be in focus on Monday; here’s why

TCS’s market valuation plunged by 1,09,211.97 crore to 12,60,505.51 crore, making it the worst hit among the top 10 firms. Due to this sharp decline, TCS slipped to the third spot in market value rankings, with HDFC Bank surpassing it to become the second most valuable company.

Advertisement

Infosys saw its valuation drop by 52,697.93 crore to 7,01,002.22 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization fell by 39,230.1 crore to 8,94,993.67 crore, while Reliance Industries’ valuation declined by 38,025.97 crore to 16,23,343.45 crore.

State Bank of India lost 29,718.99 crore in market capitalization, bringing it down to 6,14,236.97 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation shrank by 20,775.78 crore to 8,49,803.90 crore. Hindustan Unilever saw its market cap drop by 11,700.97 crore to 5,14,983.41 crore, and ITC’s valuation dipped by 7,882.86 crore to 4,93,867.57 crore.

Also Read | Gold is beating bitcoin since Trump took office. Here’s why.

In contrast, HDFC Bank’s market capitalization increased by 30,258.49 crore to 13,24,411.31 crore, while Bajaj Finance gained 9,050.24 crore, taking its valuation to 5,29,516.99 crore.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable company, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms plunges by ₹3 lakh crore; TCS biggest laggard
First Published:2 Mar 2025, 12:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App